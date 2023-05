Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku resident Iam Tongi is two steps closer to winner status this week after his latest stellar performances on “American Idol” on Sunday and Monday revealed his range, strength and versatility.

Tongi made the Top 12 on Sunday with a gently emotional rendition of the 1960s pop classic “Bring It on Home to Me,” written and first recorded by Sam Cooke in 1962; the song was reworked by the Animals three years later. The judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — gave him a standing ovation and enthusiastic praise.

Tongi changed it up Monday, accompanying himself on the ukulele, and with a steel guitarist playing in the shadows, as he made the Top 8 with “What a Wonderful World.” The song, known worldwide as recorded by Louis Armstrong in 1967, saw a resurgence of popularity in the 1990s with a version by Israel “Iz” Kamakawiwo‘ole. Tongi’s version earned him another standing ovation and more enthusiastic praise from the judges.

Perry has previously described the entire season as “The Iam Tongi Show.”

Competition continues on Sunday when the field will be cut to five. The surviving five go head-to-head on May 14, and the winner will be revealed during the May 21 finale. For more information on Season 21, and on how to vote when the links are open, visit abc.com/shows/ american-idol.