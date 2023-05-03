Balloon recently spotted off Hawaii not a threat, military says
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 1
A high-altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont. The Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. in February.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree