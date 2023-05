Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines, the state’s largest carrier, and First Hawaiian Bank, the largest financial institution in the state, released annual reports this week touting the steps they have taken toward improving environmental, social and governance practices.

The airline said it has advanced its sustainability goals to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, reduce single-use plastics from cabin service and offer more locally sourced food on board.

Hawaiian said its decarbonization road map includes interim targets to lower GHG emissions and focuses heavily on replacing petroleum jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel. Hawaiian is purchasing 50 million gallons of SAF from biofuel company Gevo Inc., starting in 2029. Among its near-term commitments, the airline is seeking to decrease life-cycle jet fuel emissions per revenue ton mile by 45% by 2035 and replace 10% of conventional jet fuel with SAF by 2030.

“These targets, particularly those within the next decade, are a rallying cry for our organization to act urgently to address our carbon emissions,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said. “We must also continue to partner with fuel producers and the airline industry, as well as states and the federal government to help accelerate SAF production and distribution at commercially viable prices.”

First Hawaiian said its bank, foundation and employees in 2022 donated $4.8 million with a focus on the company’s commitment to providing stable housing solutions. The bank also has entered into a sustainability partnership with local companies to retrofit the lighting on all floors at First Hawaiian Center.

The bank said diversity, equity and inclusion efforts have resulted in a diverse workforce made up of 63% women and community outreach to support the LGBTQ+ community within and outside of the bank. It also said it has focused on sustainability and honoring the environment around the bank’s branches and offices with the use of native and indigenous plants and mindful sourcing of materials.

“First Hawaiian’s commitment to ESG has become central to our culture and our business,” FHB Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison said. “Our 2022 ESG Report provides valuable insights into our efforts in this area and the positive impacts they lead to in the communities we call home.”