Health clinic planned for Kohala aims to train local staff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Health clinic planned for Kohala aims to train local staff

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

A community health center on Hawaii island is moving forward on an ambitious $15 million clinic and teaching center aimed at increasing medical services for rural, low-income and senior residents and training more health professionals to serve the community, which has been plagued by doctor shortages. Read more

