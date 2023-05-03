Hilo event to honor Hawaiian cultural icon Edith Kanaka‘ole

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A newly minted quarter in the hand might seem, to some, just 25 shiny cents to spend. Read more

A newly minted quarter in the hand might seem, to some, just 25 shiny cents to spend. But if it’s a special Edith Kanaka‘ole commemorative quarter, those who know of the late Indigenous Hawaiian composer, kumu hula, educator and cultural icon hope it brings its holders an important message — of where life and learning come from, and where they can take you.

A close look at the design details of the new quarter celebrating Kanaka‘ole — who is being honored Saturday at a free public event in Hilo — reveals layers of meaning, says her granddaughter Huihui Kanahele-­Mossman, executive director of the Edith Kanaka‘ole Foundation.

From Honomu on the Hilo coast, where Kanaka‘ole was born in 1913, Mauna Kea Volcano rising almost 14,000 feet above sea level dominates the landscape. “That mountain fed her (Kanaka‘ole), her streams and her waterways, all the way down to the ocean,” Kanahele-­Mossman said. The mountain and stream in the design also evoke the principles of aloha aina and malama aina — love for the land and care for the land — that were frequent themes of Kanaka‘ole’s compositions and research.

And the phrase “E ho mai ka ike,” Hawaiian for “granting the wisdom,” taken from one of her most well-known and beloved oli, or chants. The phrase asks for knowledge to be bestowed upon the chanter.

Even though generations ago some Hawaiians felt pressure to keep their culture and language unseen, Kanaka‘ole was a “pusher” of education and openness, and taught all who wanted to learn about the culture, language, dance, music and traditions, regardless of background or skin color, Kanahele-­Mossman said; “she was very compassionate. She didn’t say no to anybody.”

So when people hold that quarter, “I hope they have an inkling of what she stood for. She stood for the elevation and the relevancy of Native Hawaiian traditions and knowledge, how that returns to the land. … Her philosophy was, Don’t be afraid of going out there and grabbing knowledge by the horns, because that’s what’s going to get you far. And then you will be able to pass that knowledge on to other people through whatever you choose to do with it.”

Kanahele-Mossman, who is eighth among Kanaka‘ole’s 15 grandchildren, said the U.S. Mint and artists consulted closely with Kanaka­‘ole’s family on the design. It was issued by the U.S. Mint on March 27 as the seventh coin in the American Women Quarters series honoring the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped America’s history and helped pave the way for generations to follow.

A quarter for Hawaii’s Patsy Mink, the first woman of color to serve in Congress, is among those scheduled for release in 2024.

Meanwhile, Kanahele-­Mossman said this week’s celebrations in Hilo will focus mainly on Kanaka‘ole and her legacy, and fittingly, they will aim to be educational.

Hundreds of schoolchildren from several schools will gather for workshops and celebrations Friday in an event that is closed to the public. Then on Saturday the public is welcome to learn about Kanaka‘ole’s life and teachings, enjoy and connect with each other, and even learn how the special quarters are made. The important part, she said, is “bringing it (the knowledge) current and helping people realize the relevancy of language and traditions in whatever they’re doing today.”

IF YOU GO

‘He Ka‘ao no Aunty Edith Kanaka‘ole’

A celebration of the life and legacy of educator and cultural icon Edith Kanaka‘ole will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Admission is free, and attendees will be able to receive an Edith Kanaka‘ole quarter.

>> 10:30 a.m.: Kipaepae (welcoming ceremony) and hookupu (ceremonial presentation of gifts and tributes) in the Performing Arts Center.

>> 11:30 a.m.: Various activities in Edith Kanaka‘ole Hall, including her voice. Also, video loop of “Aunty Edith”; mint educational resources and coin board distribution; sharing of stories of Kanaka‘ole’s impact on the world and Indigenous cultures; sharing of stories among her communities from Hawaii Community College and UH Hilo, as well as the Kanaka‘ole ohana; educational crafts and activities.

>> A hoolaulea (celebration) with musicians and performers will be held fronting the parking lot.