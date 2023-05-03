comscore Hilo event to honor Hawaiian cultural icon Edith Kanaka‘ole | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hilo event to honor Hawaiian cultural icon Edith Kanaka‘ole

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Edith Kanaka‘ole

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Edith Kanaka‘ole

A newly minted quarter in the hand might seem, to some, just 25 shiny cents to spend. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii to pay to return homeless people back to mainland

Scroll Up