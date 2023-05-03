comscore HPD’s use of force is rare, but increasing, UH study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HPD’s use of force is rare, but increasing, UH study finds

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / Feb. 1 A University of Hawaii study has identified an increase in use-of-force incidents by Honolulu police officers. Vehicles are driven in front of Honolulu Police Department headquarters.

The police officers union panned a University of Hawaii study that showed use-of-force incidents involving Honolulu Police Department officers increased from 706 in 2010 to 2,646 in 2021 while police leadership and commissioners continued to review the findings. Read more

