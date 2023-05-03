HPD’s use of force is rare, but increasing, UH study finds
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:58 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / Feb. 1
A University of Hawaii study has identified an increase in use-of-force incidents by Honolulu
police officers. Vehicles are driven in front of Honolulu Police Department headquarters.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree