G70, a multidisciplinary design firm, has added Raynette Aggabao, NCIDQ, IIDA, to its interior design department as a senior interior designer. She has over 10 years of experience on a broad range of project types and scales such as Hilton Grand Vacations, Sheraton, Maui Brewing Co., Bank of Hawaii, Kamehameha Schools and The Queen’s Medical Center.

