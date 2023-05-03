comscore UH pair headline Big West honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH pair headline Big West honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

Hawaii beach volleyball’s Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau were named the Big West Pair of the Year for the second straight season, headlining an all-conference selection that includes three other BeachBows pairs. Read more

