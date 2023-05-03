UH pair headline Big West honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii beach volleyball’s Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau were named the Big West Pair of the Year for the second straight season, headlining an all-conference selection that includes three other BeachBows pairs. Read more

Hawaii beach volleyball’s Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau were named the Big West Pair of the Year for the second straight season, headlining an all-conference selection that includes three other BeachBows pairs.

Glagau and Van Sickle, UH’s No. 1 pair, were also named to the all-conference first team, while the No. 2 pair of Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner and the No. 3 pair of Ilihia Huddleston and Jaime Santer were named to the second team. No. 5 pair Chandler Cowell and Sydney Miller were given honorable mention.

Glagau and Van Sickle became the first two-time Pair of the Year winners in conference history. The duo were nearly unstoppable this year, competing at the No. 1 flight in all but three matches while compiling a 29-3 record. Van Sickle is a three-time selection to the first team, while Glagau earned her second.

Loker and Wagoner went 21-12 this season, with 28 matches played at the No. 2 flight. Huddleston and Santer dominated the middle of the order, going 21-3 at the No. 3 and No. 4 courts. The senior Cowell and freshman Miller went 18-6 at the No. 5 court and 19-6 overall.

Huddleston, Loker and Santer each earned their third all-conference honors, while Wagoner became a two-time selection. Cowell and Miller each earned theirfirst selections in their first year in the program.

The BeachBows are headed to Gulf Shores, Ala., after earning one of the at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. UH will open the tournament against Loyola Marymount on Friday at 11 a.m. The match will air live on ESPNU and online at ESPN+.

UH’s Ilagan earns NCAA bid

Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan has earned the Big West Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship for the second straight season, the NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee announced on Tuesday. As the Big West’s highest-ranked player, Ilagan will be competing in the NCAA Tournament from May 22 to 27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

As the only Rainbow Warrior to be invited to the NCAA Championships twice, Ilagan is the most decorated men’s tennis player in UH program history. He holds a career record of 67-28 in singles and 47-22 in doubles during his time at UH and has been ranked in the ITA poll for 38 total weeks, including the past 36 weeks dating back to Dec. 8, 2021.

This season, Ilagan holds a team-best 16-3 overall singles record, with 15 straight singles wins after a 1-3 start to the season.

Ilagan joins Andrew Weber as the only UH players ever to compete in the NCAA Men’s Singles Championships.

UH men’s golf finishes sixth

The Hawaii men’s golf team finished in sixth place after Tuesday’s final round of the Big West Championship at the La Quinta Country Club.

The Rainbow Warriors scored a 293 on the final day, putting the cap on an 885 for the tournament. Long Beach State scored 852 to win the the team title, led by Ian Gilligan who won a sudden death playoff to claim medalist honors.

Blaze Akana was UH’s top finisher, shooting a 5-under 67 and an even-par 216 total to finish in 11th place. Akana birdied seven of his final 13 holes.