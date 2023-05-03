comscore Barton’s 3-hit gem lifts Leilehua baseball past ‘Iolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Barton’s 3-hit gem lifts Leilehua baseball past ‘Iolani

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Above, Keola Hanoa caught a fly ball for the final out to seal the victory.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Leilehua’s Koen Barton, above, delivered against ‘Iolani. The 6-foot-3 right-hander allowed just three hits and seven baserunners in a 2-0 complete-game victory Tuesday in the state tournament at Les Murakami Stadium.

Leilehua coach Brandon Kon has watched junior Koen Barton work his way into becoming one of the best pitchers in the state. Read more

