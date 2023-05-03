Barton’s 3-hit gem lifts Leilehua baseball past ‘Iolani
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, Keola Hanoa caught a fly ball for the final out to seal the victory.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Leilehua’s Koen Barton, above, delivered against ‘Iolani. The 6-foot-3 right-hander allowed just three hits and seven baserunners in a 2-0 complete-game victory Tuesday in the state tournament at Les Murakami Stadium.