Mililani softball roars past Hilo, eager for more

After an 11-1 TKO win over Hilo, Mililani coach Rose Antonio wants more.

Starting pitcher Makayla Pagampao went five innings, allowed one run on four hits, and went 2-for-3 at the plate. That included a two-run home run to left center in the second inning to open the lead to 10-1 for Mililani (22-6-1 overall).

“It’s a good start for us. We just have to play like we’ve always played. Just stay calm and not try to do anything big,” Pagampao said. “And have fun.”

The battle between the OIA’s third-place team and the BIIF’s runner-up opened play at the DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Tuesday morning.

“I felt that we didn’t have a great game today. It was a little sloppy for us. Pitch selection at times wasn’t there,” Antonio said. “We have to have an ‘A’ game tomorrow. Kamehameha’s a good team. A great team.”

Unseeded Mililani will play ILH champion and second-seeded Kamehameha in a 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal today. Conditions on Tuesday morning were cloudy and cool with light tradewinds, though officials anticipated possible rain and lightning.

Hilo broke the ice with a run in the top of the first inning. With one out, Kiana Agpalza walked and Madi Waiki doubled to right. Dahlia Gangano’s single to center brought Agpalza home, but Pagampao retired Mackenzie Valentin and Ku‘uipo Kalipi to end the inning.

The Lady Trojans sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, taking advantage of two Hilo errors. By the end of the frame, leadoff hitter Taryn Hirano had a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

“Just staying within myself and knowing what I can do,” Hirano said.

Kapolei 15, Maui 7

Chenoa Cainglit drove in four runs as the Hurricanes overcame Maui’s home run onslaught to advance.

The Hurricanes (11-11 overall) will play top-seeded Campbell in today’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal.

Cainglit drove in a run with a groundout during Kapolei’s six-run first inning. With the bases loaded in the third, she singled to bring in another run. In the fourth, with the sacks filled, she doubled to the right-field corner, scoring two more runs.

Maui stayed in range for most of the way thanks in part to two home runs by Breani Kahalehau, who belted a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo HR in the fourth. Jer-Zee Ragasa also hammered a solo tater in the fourth to bring the Sabers within 10-7.

Kapolei tallied three runs in the fourth, then two more in the fifth. Jayla Stephens was on base when Keani Kaiaola fouled off eight pitches after accruing two strikes. Kaiaola’s towering blast to left opened the lead to 15-7.

Maui (12-7 overall) has a consolation game with the Leilehua-‘Iolani loser at 9:15 a.m. today at RWSS.

Waianae 3, Leilehua 0

Jerzie Liana pitched a five-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts as the Seariders (11-3) beat the Mules (6-9) in a matchup of OIA West rivals.

Waianae, ranked No. 2 in the state, will face No. 3 seed Baldwin in today’s quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. at RWSS.

The Seariders’ Braiesey Rosa hit a two-run double in the first inning and Teizsha Kaopuiki had a run-scoring double in the second.

Waianae, the OIA runner-up, beat Leilehua twice by a combined score of 31-3 during the regular season.

Leilehua, the OIA’s sixth-place team, will face Hilo in a consolation semifinal Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at RWSS.