Scoreboard – May 3, 2023

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships. Quarterfinals at Les Murakami Stadium: Hilo vs. Campbell, 10 a.m.; Mililani vs. Waiakea, 1 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. Consolation at Moanalua: Kailua vs. Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II Championships: Quarterfinals, Damien vs. Molokai, noon at Radford; Konawaena vs. Waipahu, 3:30 p.m. at

Radford; Waianae vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3:30 p.m. at Pearl City; Kahuku vs. Kauai, 3:30 p.m. at Kaiser.

GOLF

ILH Varsity I: Finals, 6:30 a.m. at Pearl Country Club.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I

Championships. Quarterfinals: Waianae vs. Baldwin, 11:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Waiakea, 2 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kamehameha,

4:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Campbell, 7 p.m. Consolation: Kaiser vs. Maui, 9:15 a.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II

Championships. Quarterfinals: Aiea vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, noon; Kapaa vs. Pac-Five, 2:15 p.m.; Honokaa vs. Nanakuli, 4 p.m.; Radford vs. Waimea, 7 p.m. Consolation semifinals: Kohala vs. Waialua, 10 a.m. Games at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Tournament, tie-breaker, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships: Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: 3:30 p.m. at Moanalua; 3:30 p.m. at Kaiser. Consolation semifinals: 3:30 p.m. at Pearl City.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II Championships: Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium: Kahuku/Kauai winner vs. Waianae/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 10 p.m.; Damien/Molokai winner vs. Konawaena/Waipahu winner, 1 p.m. Consolation semifinals at Radford: Damien/Molokai loser vs. Konawaena/Waipahu loser, noon; Kahuku/Kauai loser vs. Waianae/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championships: Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: noon and 2 p.m. Consolation semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: Leilehua/Waianae loser vs. Mililani/Hilo loser, 9:15 a.m.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championships: Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Consolation semifinals at McKinley: Aiea/Lanai loser vs. Radford/Damien loser, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

HMSA/HHSAA Championships: Day 1, at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity II/III boys: Tournament, Final, Hanalani at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Big West Conference men’s Championship

Tuesday

At La Quinta Calif.

Final Team Rankings

1. Long Beach State 281-290-281—852

2. CS Fullerton 281-293-280—854

3. Cal Poly 290-290-278—858

4. CS Northridge 281-297-284—862

5. UC Irvine 291-301-287—879

6. Hawaii 293-299-293—885

7. UC Davis 296-296-298—890

8. UC Santa Barbara 298-299-303—900

9. UC Riverside 306-307-294—907

Individual Final Top 15

T1. Baron Szeto, Cal Poly 72-73-66—211

T1. Russel Howlett, CS Fullerton 70-73-68—211

T1. Ian Gilligan, Long Beach State 69-71-71—211

T4. Isaac Rodea, Long Beach State 69-71-72—212

T4. Felix Schrott, CSUN 66-73-73—212

6. Jackson Parrish, Cal Poly 74-71-68—213

7. Harry Doig, CS Fullerton 67-74-73—214

T8. Mark Stephens, UC Davis 77-64-74—215

T8. Ben Quick, Cal Poly 70-73-72—215

T8. Garrett Boe, CS Fullerton 73-71-71—215

11. Blaze Akana, Hawaii 75-74-67—216

T12. Jack Cantlay, Long Beach State 69-78-70—217

T12. Mason Benbrook, UC Santa Barbara 73-73-71—217

T12. Brandon McDonough, CSUN 66-78-73—217

T15. Eirik Thomassen, CSUN 77-73-68—218

T15. Jaden Huggins, Long Beach State 74-73-71—218

T15. Nick Fowlkes, CSUN 73-75-70—218

Other UH golfers:

T22. Remington Hirano 75-72-74—221

T28. Atsuya Oishi 73-73-78—224

T33. Josh Hayashida 72-81-74—227

44. Zachary Sagayaga 80-79—159

Volleyball

ILH

Boys Varsity I

Punahou def. Kamehameha 15-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9

Softball

DATAHOUSE/HHSAA

CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Tuesday

First Round

Mililani 11, Hilo 1, 5 inn.

W—Makayla Pagampao. L—Ku’uipo Kalipi.

Leading hitters—Mililani: Taryn Hirano 2-2, 2b, 3 runs; Kamryn Aoki 2-3, 2 RBIs; Kolbi Kochi 2-2, 3 RBIs; Pagampao 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ciana Cubi 2b, 2 RBIs; Taneialee Simanu 2b. Hilo: Madison Waiki 3-3, 2b.

Kapolei 15, Maui 7

W—Kandi Malama-Ahlo. L—Jer-Zee Ragasa.

Leading hitters—Kapolei: Maka Flores 2 RBIs; Jashia Hernanado 2-5, 2b; Kayara Tuiloma HR, 2 RBIs; Keanilei Kalaola 2 runs; Malama-Ahlo 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Alexis Flores 2 runs; Hayden Imai 4-4, 2b, 2 runs; Chenoa Cainglit 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Keona Comilang 3b. Maui: Ragasa 2-4, HR; Breani Kahalehau 2-3, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Paige Beatty 2-4; Kelela Gaspar 2-2.

Iolani 14, Kaiser 3

W—Kiara Baba. L—Keira Uegawachi.

Leading hitters—Iolani: Mia Carbonell 2-4, 1 run, 5 RBIs, HR; Harley Acosta 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Natalie Ching 2-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Milla Fukuda 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; H. Salausa-Galletes 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Julia Mizo 1-1, 2 runs. Kaiser: Kylie Ifuku 2-2, 1 run, 2 RBIs, HR; Rylee Yamasaki 1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI.

Waianae 3, Leilehua 0

W—Jerzie Liana. L—Trinity Cabana-Rodrigues.

Leading hitters—Waianae: Teizsha Kaopuiki 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Braiesey Rosa 1-3, 2 RBIs; Alize Tangaro-Smith 1-3, 1 run; Jerrell Oriana Mailo 2-3. Leilehua: Dynestee-Marie Kanae-Huihui 2-3.

Division II

At McKinley

Tuesday

First Round

Kapaa 12, Kohala 1

Honokaa 15, Waialua 13

Aiea 13, Lanai 2 (5 inn.)

Radford 12, Damien 9

Baseball

WALLY YONAMINE FOUNDATION/HHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Les Murakami Stadium

Tuesday

First Round

Kamehameha-Maui 2, Kailua 0

W—Raige Velez. L—Jayden Hunt.

Leading hitters—KSM: Ziah Chang 2-4, 2b. Kailua: Kaimana Burgo 2-3.

Hilo 4, Moanalua 3, 8 inn.

W—Makenna Wakakuwa. L—Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto

Leading hitters—Hilo: Legend Lancaster 2 runs; Dylan Villanueva 2b, 2 RBIs; Boston Kobayashi 2 RBIs; KJ Marzo 2-3. Moanalua: Shayde Koga 2-3; Reyn Ikenaga 2-3, 2b.

Leilehua 2, Iolani 0

W—Koen Barton. L—Trent Ihle.

Leading hitters—Leilehua: Bryce Anzai 1-2, 1 run; Loren Owan 1 RBI.

Mililani 2, Saint Louis 1

W—Kai Hirayama. L—Jacob Villacorte

Leading hitters—Mililani: Malosi Mataafa-Alder 2-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Ethan Murakoshi 2-4, 1 RBI; Ethan Bagasol 1-2, 1 run. Saint Louis: Matthew Pavao 1-3, 1 RBI; Chyler DeSilva 1-2, 1 run.