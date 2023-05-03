UH’s Ta‘ala picked No. 1 overall, Pavihi No. 4 in CFL’s global draft
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
Updated 12:09 a.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2022
UH’s Blessman Ta‘ala embraced head coach Timmy Chang during senior night on Nov. 19, 2022.
