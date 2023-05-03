UH’s Ta‘ala picked No. 1 overall, Pavihi No. 4 in CFL’s global draft

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former Hawaii nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala’s football journey continues.

After impressing at last month’s combine in Edmonton, Ta‘ala was selected first overall by the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League’s global draft.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats drafted former UH linebacker Penei Pavihi with the first round’s fourth pick.

“It’s huge, especially coming from the islands,” Ta‘ala said. Ta‘ala and Pavihi were both reared in American Samoa. “I’m excited to get the opportunity,” Ta‘ala added. “Everything is possible with God.”

Ta‘ala committed to UH as a Faga‘itua High senior in 2017. He delayed enrollment for a semester while recovering from an ACL injury. He then played in all 64 games during his five-season UH career.

With help from Jeff Reinebold, who was UH’s director of player personnel last year, and assistant coach Keiki Misipeka, who doubles as the Warriors’ pro liaison, Ta‘ala was invited to last month’s CFL combine. The five-day event included speed and strength testing, as well as full-pad workouts. Ta‘ala impressed with his power (benching 225 pounds 29 times) and speed on the CFL’s larger field. In team testing last year, Ta‘ala power cleaned a Warriors-record 400 pounds.

“Whatever happens is going to happen,” Ta‘ala said. “Right now, I’m really focused on the CFL.”

The CFL limits the active roster to 45 players from a pool of three quarterbacks of any nationality, 21 Canadians, 20 Americans and international (global) players. A global player can count as a Canadian representative for roster purposes.

Former UH tight ends Caleb Phillips and Jordan Murray will participate in NFL mini camps beginning Thursday.

Phillips, who was named to the All-Mountain West first team, was a free-agent possibility with the San Francisco 49ers. But the 49ers picked tight ends Cameron Latu in the third round and Brayden Willis in the seventh.

Phillips accepted an offer to try out with the New York Giants this weekend. “All I wanted was a chance,” Phillips said. “All I wanted was a foot in the door, and I got it. I’m really thankful, really blessed. I’m super excited.”

If Phillips does not receive a free-agent contract with the Giants, he also is invited to the Arizona Cardinals’ mini camp next week.

“Thankfully, there’s another option if this one doesn’t work out,” he said.

Murray had offers from both Super Bowl participants. But he said he chose to try out for the Philadelphia Eagles as a hybrid tight end. Murray impressed NFL scouts at UH’s pro day in March.