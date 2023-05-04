Letter: Give taxpayers relief on par with government

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Teachers got a 14.5% raise over four years — and the HGEA, claiming pay equity for some members is now out of whack, is ready to pounce for more money. Read more

There is a huge segment of our population that also has suffered from inflation, huge property taxes and home insurance — and they don’t get three weeks’ paid vacation and sick leave, medical insurance and a pension and early retirement.

I’m talking about independent contractors who cut your hair, your yard, people who sell you cars, bus your tables, stock the shelves, etc. And retired folks on a fixed income.

What about these folks? Their milk and eggs and gas increased in price as well. They should get an across-the-board tax relief in dollar amounts akin to the raises of government workers.

Jim Slavish

Kailua

