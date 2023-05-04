comscore Letter: Laud Tulba and Tupola; others show true colors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Laud Tulba and Tupola; others show true colors

With the exception of City Council- members Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola, the rest of the Council are showing their true colors as they attempt to justify the “recommended” 64% salary increase. Read more

