Letter: Laud Tulba and Tupola; others show true colors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the exception of City Council- members Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola, the rest of the Council are showing their true colors as they attempt to justify the “recommended” 64% salary increase. Read more

With the exception of City Council- members Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola, the rest of the Council are showing their true colors as they attempt to justify the “recommended” 64% salary increase. Many of us are flabbergasted that despite clearly understanding that the position was a “part-time” role, several have intimated that they “need to be compensated as full-time if Hawaii wishes to retain talented individuals to serve.”

This logic is clearly delusional and a convoluted attempt at justifying a yearround Council or providing them with more time to do their worst bidding.

Let’s show them that we do care. Let’s not be satisfied if they then try to weasel their way out of this by reducing the outrageous with something that’s more “palatable” (in their thinking) to the Honolulu population.

Let’s identify those who attempt to push through this nonsense, and publicize who they are when it comes time for their reelection.

Gary Hanagami

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter