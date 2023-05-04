Letter: Pondering ‘Don’t Say Gay’ message to keiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We have all seen the video showing the governor of Florida signing the “Don’t Say Gay” law in front of an audience of applauding children. Read more

It makes me wonder how they explained the new law to the children.

Sam Rhoads

Kakaako

