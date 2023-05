Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Scott Janusch, the principal oboist of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra and one of its most prominent musicians, is retiring from his position after 36 years with the symphony, he said Monday. Read more

A special ceremony is planned for his last concert as principal oboist, which will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Hawaii Theatre Center. He will play with the symphony during its summer season but is relocating to Southern California to be close to family.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, but I think the timing, all things considered, is probably good at this time,” said Janusch, 65.

With its sweet, penetrating sound, the oboe is a featured instrument in many great symphonies. It’s a particularly challenging role because the instrument relies on delicate, hand-shaped reeds to produce sound. “During the span of a 2-1/2-hour rehearsal or concert, that little thing in my mouth is changing, and I’m supposed to think, ‘Let’s see, it’s feeling this way, how do I attack that high D now?” Janusch said.

During his career here, Janusch earned acclaim for his Hawaiian Oboe Legacy Project, commissioning the creation of an oboe out of old-growth kauila wood from Kauai. The oboe will be turned over to the University of Hawaii at Manoa Music Department. Janusch also represented the musicians when the symphony, then called the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra, filed for bankruptcy in 2010, only to return a year later.

“I’m most grateful that in spite of everything, the orchestra managed to have a will of its own and live on,” he said. “That’s really an amazing thing, and I’m glad to have been part of that.”

Sunday’s concert features Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra. Tickets, which cost $27 to $99, are available at myhso.org.