$2 increase to Honolulu Zoo ticket prices is proposed

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A Honolulu Zoo employee on Wednesday offered food to a sloth inside its enclosure.

    A Honolulu Zoo employee on Wednesday offered food to a sloth inside its enclosure.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A $2 increase to Honolulu Zoo ticket prices was proposed based on entrance fees charged at other zoos in the United States, according to Jerry Pupillo, the city’s Director of Enterprise Services. Visitors bought tickets Wednesday at the zoo.

    A $2 increase to Honolulu Zoo ticket prices was proposed based on entrance fees charged at other zoos in the United States, according to Jerry Pupillo, the city’s Director of Enterprise Services. Visitors bought tickets Wednesday at the zoo.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Zoo has not raised its entrance fees in over a decade, but with rising operating costs the zoo is proposing a $2 increase to admission. The zoo has a large collection of birds like the Victoria crowned pigeon, above.

    The Honolulu Zoo has not raised its entrance fees in over a decade, but with rising operating costs the zoo is proposing a $2 increase to admission. The zoo has a large collection of birds like the Victoria crowned pigeon, above.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The City Council Budget Committee is considering a $2 increase to Honolulu Zoo entrance fees for nonresidents as well as kamaaina. A crowd gathered Wednesday to watch sloths being fed at the zoo.

    The City Council Budget Committee is considering a $2 increase to Honolulu Zoo entrance fees for nonresidents as well as kamaaina. A crowd gathered Wednesday to watch sloths being fed at the zoo.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Komodo dragon, above, is one of many reptiles living at the zoo.

    The Komodo dragon, above, is one of many reptiles living at the zoo.

