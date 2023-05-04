comscore Ex-union officer gets 2 years in federal prison | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-union officer gets 2 years in federal prison

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

The 64-year-old former secretary-treasurer of the Hawaii Longshore Division who was found guilty of falsifying payment records and embezzlement was sentenced to two years in federal prison Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Ryan Ringuette, Janie Kim and Yanna Xian

Scroll Up