comscore Hawaii lawmakers wrap up event-filled session today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii lawmakers wrap up event-filled session today

  • By Dan Nakaso and Andrew Gomes dnakaso@staradvertiser.com agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 18 The 32nd Legislature comes to a close today. Senate President Ronald Kouchi (D, Kauai-Niihau) addresses the audience on the chamber floor at the state Capitol on Opening Day.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 18

    The 32nd Legislature comes to a close today. Senate President Ronald Kouchi (D, Kauai-Niihau) addresses the audience on the chamber floor at the state Capitol on Opening Day.

The 32nd Legislature comes to a close today — officially called “sine die” — after nearly five months of debate, testimony and haggling over legislation following a shaky start between then-new Gov. Josh Green and the state Senate that rejected three of his Cabinet nominees, a modern-day record. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Ryan Ringuette, Janie Kim and Yanna Xian

Scroll Up