comscore Hawaiian Electric bills lower than a year ago | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric bills lower than a year ago

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric’s residential customers will see lower bills in May than they did a year ago when the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices surging. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Ryan Ringuette, Janie Kim and Yanna Xian

Scroll Up