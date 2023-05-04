Hawaii News Most college graduations kick off this week in Hawaii By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! May brings Hawaii’s graduation season, with its abundance of lei and celebrating — but also added traffic and crowds, and the increased need to plan ahead. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. May brings Hawaii’s graduation season, with its abundance of lei and celebrating — but also added traffic and crowds, and the increased need to plan ahead. Most local college graduations take place over the next two weeks; Brigham Young University-Hawaii held its graduation in April. Most high school graduations also take place from this month into early June. Here’s a list of commencement exercises for the University of Hawaii system and other major local colleges, starting with the largest group, for UH Manoa, and the rest in alphabetical order: >> UH Manoa >> 9 a.m. May 13, Stan Sheriff Center For College of Arts, Languages and Letters; College of Natural Sciences; College of Social Sciences; College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources’ Hawai‘inuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge; Interdisciplinary Studies; School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology >> 3:30 p.m. May 13, Stan Sheriff Center For College of Education; College of Engineering; John A. Burns School of Medicine; Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing, including Department of Dental Hygiene; School of Architecture; Shidler College of Business; Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health; William S. Richardson School of Law For more information on both ceremonies, go to 808ne.ws/42iDHt2 >> Chaminade University: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Waikiki Shell (808ne.ws/ 3Lp2i8x) >> Hawaii Community College: 6 p.m. May 12, Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium (808ne.ws/3LYqHUd) >> Hawaii Community College-Palamanui: 4 p.m. May 13, Hilton Waikoloa Village Resort (808ne.ws/3LYqHUd) >> Hawaii Pacific University: 10 a.m. Saturday, Hawai‘i Convention Center (808ne.ws/3Htzjzu) >> Honolulu Community College: 6 p.m. May 12, Waikiki Shell (808ne.ws/41XJAMq) >> Kauai Community College: 4:30 p.m. May 12, on campus (808ne.ws/3Ljejwk) >> Kapiolani Community College: 1 and 5 p.m. May 12, Diamond Head Theatre (808ne.ws/ 42ag6e8) >> Leeward Community College: 5 p.m. May 12, Leeward CC Tuthill Courtyard, Pu‘uloa Campus (808ne.ws/ 3Vpc1Ae; livestream: 808ne.ws/3p0G4lN) >> UH Hilo: 9 a.m. May 13, Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium (808ne.ws/3p45HSZ; livestream: 808ne.ws/ 3npxqgi) >> UH Maui College: 5:30 p.m. May 11, UH Maui College Great Lawn (808ne.ws/3HvVN2J) >> UH West Oahu: 9 a.m. Saturday, Stan Sheriff Center (808ne.ws/42izllG) >> Windward Community College: 5 p.m. May 12, Windward CC Paliku Theatre (808ne.ws/3nnOyTI) Previous Story On the Move: Ryan Ringuette, Janie Kim and Yanna Xian