Most college graduations kick off this week in Hawaii

May brings Hawaii’s graduation season, with its abundance of lei and celebrating — but also added traffic and crowds, and the increased need to plan ahead.

Most local college graduations take place over the next two weeks; Brigham Young University-Hawaii held its graduation in April. Most high school graduations also take place from this month into early June.

Here’s a list of commencement exercises for the University of Hawaii system and other major local colleges, starting with the largest group, for UH Manoa, and the rest in alphabetical order:

>> UH Manoa

>> 9 a.m. May 13, Stan Sheriff Center

For College of Arts, Languages and Letters; College of Natural Sciences; College of Social Sciences; College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources’ Hawai‘i­nuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge; Interdisciplinary Studies; School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology

>> 3:30 p.m. May 13, Stan Sheriff Center

For College of Education; College of Engineering; John A. Burns School of Medicine; Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing, including Department of Dental Hygiene; School of Architecture; Shidler College of Business; Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health; William S. Richardson School of Law

For more information on both ceremonies, go to 808ne.ws/42iDHt2

>> Chaminade University: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Waikiki Shell (808ne.ws/ 3Lp2i8x)

>> Hawaii Community College: 6 p.m. May 12, Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium (808ne.ws/3LYqHUd)

>> Hawaii Community College-Palamanui: 4 p.m. May 13, Hilton Waikoloa Village Resort (808ne.ws/3LYqHUd)

>> Hawaii Pacific University: 10 a.m. Saturday, Hawai‘i Convention Center (808ne.ws/3Htzjzu)

>> Honolulu Community College: 6 p.m. May 12, Waikiki Shell (808ne.ws/41XJAMq)

>> Kauai Community College: 4:30 p.m. May 12, on campus (808ne.ws/3Ljejwk)

>> Kapiolani Community College: 1 and 5 p.m. May 12, Diamond Head Theatre (808ne.ws/ 42ag6e8)

>> Leeward Community College: 5 p.m. May 12, Leeward CC Tuthill Courtyard, Pu‘uloa Campus (808ne.ws/ 3Vpc1Ae; livestream: 808ne.ws/3p0G4lN)

>> UH Hilo: 9 a.m. May 13, Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium (808ne.ws/3p45HSZ; livestream: 808ne.ws/ 3npxqgi)

>> UH Maui College: 5:30 p.m. May 11, UH Maui College Great Lawn (808ne.ws/3HvVN2J)

>> UH West Oahu: 9 a.m. Saturday, Stan Sheriff Center (808ne.ws/42izllG)

>> Windward Community College: 5 p.m. May 12, Windward CC Paliku Theatre (808ne.ws/3nnOyTI)