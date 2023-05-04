comscore Most college graduations kick off this week in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Most college graduations kick off this week in Hawaii

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

May brings Hawaii’s graduation season, with its abundance of lei and celebrating — but also added traffic and crowds, and the increased need to plan ahead. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Ryan Ringuette, Janie Kim and Yanna Xian

Scroll Up