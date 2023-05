Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

G70, a multidisciplinary design firm, has appointed Ryan Ringuette as a planner focusing on compliance and interpretation of regulatory requirements for projects, providing support and developing materials for community and beneficiary meetings. Read more

G70, a multidisciplinary design firm, has appointed Ryan Ringuette as a planner focusing on compliance and interpretation of regulatory requirements for projects, providing support and developing materials for community and beneficiary meetings. He is a past intern and recent graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s urban and regional planning master’s program.

Coldwell Banker Realty has added the following new independent agents to its Waikele office:

>> Janie Kim previously served as a Realtor at Locations LLC. She’s been licensed since 2015 and specializes in assisting first-time homebuyers, investors and military relocation clients.

>> Yanna Xian also currently serves as a sales expert at Apple Ala Moana and customer service agent at Hawaiian Airlines. Xian received her double major in business management and human resources from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.