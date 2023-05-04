comscore George Mason, site of the NCAA tourney, has a heart-breaking connection to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
George Mason, site of the NCAA tourney, has a heart-breaking connection to Hawaii

  • By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.
  • CINDY LUIS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The No. 8 jersey of Uvaldo Acosta hangs in the George Mason University Recreation Athletic Complex Gym. The jersey is a tribute to the Patriots’ three-time All-American who was an apparent drowning victim during a team outing at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

The connection between Hawaii and George Mason men’s volleyball goes beyond the Warriors being at the Patriots’ on-campus arena this week for the National Collegiate Volleyball Championship. Read more

