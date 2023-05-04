UHH sweeps PacWest men’s golf honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo swept the PacWest men’s golf honors, with Andrew Otani being named Golfer of the Year, Junsu Im selected Freshman of the Year and Earl Tamiya voted Coach of the Year.

The voting of conference coaches was announced Wednesday.

Otani and Im shared medalist honors and led the Vulcans to the PacWest championship in Litchfield Park, Ariz., from April 17 to 19.

Hawaii Hilo’s Keith Ng also was named to the first team, while teammate Dustin Franko made the second team.

Chaminade’s Ethan Alexander and Zachary DuBourdieu were named to the third team.

HPU places pair on softball first team

Hawaii Pacific outfielder Noel Saunders and utility Hailey Yoshida were named to the PacWest softball first team on Tuesday, while Hawaii Hilo second baseman Trinity Favela was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Chaminade catcher Keaolani Takemura also made the first team.

HPU first baseman Tiara Hernandez, and Chaminade third baseman Jaeda Cabunoc, outfielder Chasity McKean and utility Kailah Gates-Coyaso were named to the second team.

Chaminade shortstop Taryn Fujioka and designated player Larchelle Tuifao, and HPU second baseman Brandi Leong made the third team.

The Vulcans’ Favela recorded 69 putouts and 60 assists without an error in 27 PacWest games this season.