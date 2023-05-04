comscore UHH sweeps PacWest men’s golf honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UHH sweeps PacWest men’s golf honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo swept the PacWest men’s golf honors, with Andrew Otani being named Golfer of the Year, Junsu Im selected Freshman of the Year and Earl Tamiya voted Coach of the Year. Read more

