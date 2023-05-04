Hawaii Beat | Sports UHH sweeps PacWest men’s golf honors By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Hilo swept the PacWest men’s golf honors, with Andrew Otani being named Golfer of the Year, Junsu Im selected Freshman of the Year and Earl Tamiya voted Coach of the Year. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Hilo swept the PacWest men’s golf honors, with Andrew Otani being named Golfer of the Year, Junsu Im selected Freshman of the Year and Earl Tamiya voted Coach of the Year. The voting of conference coaches was announced Wednesday. Otani and Im shared medalist honors and led the Vulcans to the PacWest championship in Litchfield Park, Ariz., from April 17 to 19. Hawaii Hilo’s Keith Ng also was named to the first team, while teammate Dustin Franko made the second team. Chaminade’s Ethan Alexander and Zachary DuBourdieu were named to the third team. HPU places pair on softball first team Hawaii Pacific outfielder Noel Saunders and utility Hailey Yoshida were named to the PacWest softball first team on Tuesday, while Hawaii Hilo second baseman Trinity Favela was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Chaminade catcher Keaolani Takemura also made the first team. HPU first baseman Tiara Hernandez, and Chaminade third baseman Jaeda Cabunoc, outfielder Chasity McKean and utility Kailah Gates-Coyaso were named to the second team. Chaminade shortstop Taryn Fujioka and designated player Larchelle Tuifao, and HPU second baseman Brandi Leong made the third team. The Vulcans’ Favela recorded 69 putouts and 60 assists without an error in 27 PacWest games this season. Previous Story UH’s Ta‘ala picked No. 1 overall, Pavihi No. 4 in CFL’s global draft Next Story Scoreboard – May 4, 2023