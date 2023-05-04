comscore 1 seed Campbell survives Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

1 seed Campbell survives Kapolei

  • By Reece Nagaoka Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

Top-seeded Campbell scored all four of its runs in the third inning and held off a Kapolei offense that scored all three of its runs on home runs for a 4-3 victory in the state softball tournament at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Wednesday. Read more

