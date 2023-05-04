1 seed Campbell survives Kapolei

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Top-seeded Campbell scored all four of its runs in the third inning and held off a Kapolei offense that scored all three of its runs on home runs for a 4-3 victory in the state softball tournament at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Wednesday.

The Sabers (22-1-3) advance to the semifinals and will play ‘Iolani today at 4:30 p.m.

Kapolei struck first when Maka Flores hit a solo home run to left in the top of the third for a 1-0 lead.

Campbell answered in the bottom of the third inning, with two runs scoring on a squeeze bunt by Lorraine Alo and a Kapolei error on the throw to try to get Alo out at first.

The Sabers added another two runs on a pop fly single and another Kapolei throwing error in the inning to take a 4-1 lead into the fourth.

Kapolei’s Chenoa Cainglit hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to trim Campbell’s lead to 4-2 and Hurricanes pitcher Kandi Malama-Ahlo hit a solo home run over the left-field wall to lead off the top of the seventh.

Trailing by one run after Malama-Ahlo’s home run, Kapolei got the tying run on base via a dropped third strike, but Campbell pitcher Taryn Irimata recorded a strikeout and induced a flyout to end the game.

Kapolei will play Waiakea in the consolation bracket at 12 p.m. at McKinley today.