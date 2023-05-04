Baldwin shows off championship form in defeating Leilehua

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a tournament desperate for offense, MIL champion Baldwin showed off a potent lineup from top to bottom that looks capable of winning it all. Read more

In a tournament desperate for offense, MIL champion Baldwin showed off a potent lineup from top to bottom that looks capable of winning it all.

First baseman Kuhio Aloy went 3-for-3 with two stinging doubles and two RBIs and Christian Dominno drove in four runs to lead the Bears to an 8-2 victory over Leilehua in the Division I quarterfinals of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA State Baseball Championships at Les Murakami Stadium.

Baldwin (13-2) scored twice as many runs as any other team had through the first six games of the tournament to punch its ticket into tonight’s first semifinal against Mililani at 4.

“Any win is a good win at the Les,” Baldwin coach Craig Okita said. “We gave up that run in the first inning and it’s like, ‘Oh my god,’ just with the way things were going yesterday and today. Runs were at a premium, and when we answered with four in the first, things kind of eased up a little bit.”

Leilehua scored first on Ryden Sasaki’s two-out single to left to score Bryden Takayama, who started on the mound for the Mules.

Leilehua tried to score a second run on the play, but Koen Barton, who threw a shutout in Tuesday’s win over ‘Iolani, was gunned down at the plate by left fielder Levi Maddela.

The lead didn’t last long, as Aloy ripped a two-run double inside the bag at third and Dominno added a two-run single to left to give Baldwin a 4-1 lead after the first inning.

“That felt good having momentum from the first inning going for the rest of the game,” Dominno said. “All we need is energy in here. We play as a family and we have each other’s backs and that’s how we win games.”

Kaden Anderson added two hits and scored twice and Dominno pulled his second two-run single of the game to left in the fifth inning to put Baldwin ahead 7-2.

Aloy, who also drew a walk to reach base in all four plate appearances, is one of five returning position players who started in last year’s loss in the state final to Waiakea.

“I feel good. This is a special group of guys who really work hard day in and day out to do whatever it takes to win,” Aloy said. “We’re really motivated. We’re here and we plan to win every game.”

Keola Hanoa singled and scored on an error for Leilehua’s second run.

Baldwin starter Kade Fujioka needed 103 pitches to get through six innings. He allowed one earned run on seven hits and walked three.

The Mules ran deep counts on Fujioka to run up his pitch count. Takayama, who took the loss on the mound, fouled off six straight pitches in a 12-pitch at-bat before singling to lead off the top of the third inning.

“Leilehua squared up a bunch of balls and they did a pretty good job with keeping their pressure on,” Okita said. “We were dodging bullets early with the walks and the beans. (Fujioka) can pitch better than that and we were expecting him to pitch better than that, but it’s nice for him to walk off that mound with a win.”

Baldwin, which won state titles as recently as 2016 and ’18, is in the semifinals for the fifth time in the past six tournaments.

Leilehua won its first game in the state tournament in 19 years on Tuesday but is still looking for its first appearance in the semifinals since winning it all in 1962.

No. 1 Kamehameha 4, Kamehameha-Maui 1

Sophomore Greyson Osbun allowed two hits over six scoreless innings with six strikeouts to pitch the ILH champions into the semifinals against Campbell tonight at 7.

Elijah Ickes finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI and Jace Souza added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to make it a 4-0 game.

Matt Zarriello added an RBI single for Kamehameha (14-6), which scored a run in each of the first three innings.

Shiloh Gililand had both hits for Kamehameha-Maui (9-7), which shut out Kailua in Tuesday’s quarterfinals to earn its first win in the state tournament since 2007. Kamehameha-Maui left the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

Kamehameha-Maui sophomore reliever Kaimi Kahalekai, who is a 6-foot-8 junior, struck out seven in three innings of relief with a fastball that touched 89 mph.

Kamehameha will make its first appearance in the semifinals since 2017.

No. 4 Campbell 2, Hilo 1

Sabers senior right-hander Hunter Lindsey pitched the fifth complete game thrown through five games in the state tournament to lead the Sabers (14-2) over the Vikings (14-3).

Campbell catcher Cason Eliptico-Quinata singled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth inning and Lindsey made it stand with a four-hitter.

Hilo’s only run was unearned in the top of the fourth when freshman KJ Marzo singled in Jayden Soriano.

Lindsey needed only 81 pitches to get through seven innings and allowed four hits with two walks without a strikeout.

Dayton Lorenzo walked and scored on Lindsey’s bases-loaded walk in the first inning to get Campbell on the scoreboard first.

Campbell’s last semifinal appearance was in 2017 when it lost to eventual champion Maui.