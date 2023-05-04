‘Iolani’s Wong, Watanabe take home ILH golf crowns
- By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:56 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani’s Jasmine Wong blasted out of a sand trap on 13th hole Wednesday at Pearl Country Club. Wong parred the hole.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wong and Dane Watanabe, the girls and boys winners, posed after their victories.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree