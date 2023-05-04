comscore ‘Iolani’s Wong, Watanabe take home ILH golf crowns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani’s Wong, Watanabe take home ILH golf crowns

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Jasmine Wong blasted out of a sand trap on 13th hole Wednesday at Pearl Country Club. Wong parred the hole.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani’s Jasmine Wong blasted out of a sand trap on 13th hole Wednesday at Pearl Country Club. Wong parred the hole.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Wong and Dane Watanabe, the girls and boys winners, posed after their victories.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Wong and Dane Watanabe, the girls and boys winners, posed after their victories.

‘Iolani’s Jasmine Wong and Dane Watanabe each used a strong front-nine to fuel their championship runs, leading the Raiders to a sweep atop the podium at the ILH golf championships on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
UH’s Ta‘ala picked No. 1 overall, Pavihi No. 4 in CFL’s global draft
Next Story
Scoreboard – May 4, 2023

Scroll Up