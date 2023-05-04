Pitching and power carry Waianae past Baldwin, into semifinals
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:52 p.m.
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waianae catcher Braiesey Rosa, above, connected for a homer. The Oregon signee also threw out two runners on the bases in Wednesday’s 15-2 victory.
-
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waianae’s Jerzie Liana, above, pitched the distance against Baldwin in the state tournament on Wednesday. She also launched a three-run homer.
