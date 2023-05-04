comscore Pitching and power carry Waianae past Baldwin, into semifinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Pitching and power carry Waianae past Baldwin, into semifinals

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.
  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Waianae catcher Braiesey Rosa, above, connected for a homer. The Oregon signee also threw out two runners on the bases in Wednesday’s 15-2 victory.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waianae catcher Braiesey Rosa, above, connected for a homer. The Oregon signee also threw out two runners on the bases in Wednesday’s 15-2 victory.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Waianae’s Jerzie Liana, above, pitched the distance against Baldwin in the state tournament on Wednesday. She also launched a three-run homer.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waianae’s Jerzie Liana, above, pitched the distance against Baldwin in the state tournament on Wednesday. She also launched a three-run homer.

Senior Jerzie Liana hammered a three-run homer and went the distance in the circle as the Waianae Seariders beat the Baldwin Bears 15-2 to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in the program’s history, according to Waianae athletic director Kekoa Kaluhiokalani. Read more

Previous Story
UH’s Ta‘ala picked No. 1 overall, Pavihi No. 4 in CFL’s global draft
Next Story
Scoreboard – May 4, 2023

Scroll Up