Scoreboard – May 4, 2023

CALENDAR Today BASEBALL Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships: Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium: Mililani vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Campbell vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: Hilo vs. Kamehameha- Maui, 3:30 p.m. at Moanalua; Waiakea vs. Leilehua, 3:30 p.m. at Kaiser. Consolation semifinals: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m. Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II Championships: Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium: Kauai vs. Waianae, 10 p.m.; Damien vs. Waipahu, 1 p.m. Consolation semifinals at Radford: Molokai vs. Konawaena, noon; Kahuku vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3:30 p.m. SOFTBALL DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championships: Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: ‘Iolani vs. Campbell, 4:30 p.m.; Waianae vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Waiakea vs. Kapolei, noon; Baldwin vs. Mililani, 2 p.m. Consolation semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: Leilehua vs. Hilo, 9:15 a.m. DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championships: Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: Pac-Five vs. Nanakuli, 11:30 a.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Waimea, 2 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kapaa vs. Honokaa, 4 p.m.; Aiea vs. Radford, 6 p.m. Consolation semifinals at McKinley: Lanai vs. Damien, 10 a.m. TENNIS HMSA/HHSAA Championships: Day 1, at Central Oahu Regional Park. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity I boys: ILH tie-breaker, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity II/III boys: Tournament, Final, Hanalani at Saint Louis, 6 p.m. FRIDAY BASEBALL Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships. At Les Murakami Stadium: Final, Mililani/Baldwin winner vs. Campbell/Kamehameha winner, 7 p.m. Third place, Mililani/Baldwin loser vs. Campbell/Kamehameha loser, 1 p.m. Fifth place, Waiakea/Leilehua winner vs. Hilo/Kamehameha-Maui winner, 4 p.m. at Kaiser. Consolation, Saint Louis/‘Iolani winner at Moanalua, 3:30 p.m. Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II Championships. At Les Murakami Stadium: Final, Kauai/Waianae winner vs. Damien/Waipahu winner, 4 p.m. Third place, Kauai/Waianae loser vs. Damien/Waipahu loser, 10 a.m. Consolation at Radford, Kahuku/Kamehameha winner vs. Molokai/Konawaena winner, 3:30 p.m. SOFTBALL DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championships. Final, Waianae/ Kamehameha winner vs. ‘Iolani/Campbell winner, 7 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. At McKinley: Third place, Waianae/ Kamehameha loser vs. ‘Iolani/Campbell loser, 5 p.m. Fifth place, Baldwin/Mililani winner vs. Waiakea/Kapolei winner, 1 p.m. Consolation, Leilehua/Hilo winner vs. Kaiser, 11 a.m. DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championships. At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: Final, Pac-Five/Nanakuli winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii/Waimea winner, 4:30 p.m. Fifth place, Kapaa/ Honokaa winner vs. Aiea/Radford winner, 2:15 p.m. Consolation, Kohala vs. Lanai/Damien winner, noon. At McKinley: Third place, Pac-Five/Nanakuli loser vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii/Waimea loser, 3 p.m. TENNIS HMSA/HHSAA Championships: Day 2, at Central Oahu Regional Park. TRACK AND FIELD Island Movers/HHSAA Championships: field events at 9 a.m; running events at 3:30 p.m. Meet at War Memorial Stadium, Maui. BASEBALL Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships Wednesday Quarterfinals At Les Murakami Stadium Campbell 2, Hilo 1 W—Hunter Lindsey. L—Dylan Villanueva. Leading hitters–Camp: Kayne Carlos 2b. Hilo: Journey Leialoha 2-2; KJ Marzo 2-3. Mililani 2, Waiakea, 1 W—Kayden Suma. L—Loren Iwata. Leading hitters—Mil: Logan Faildo 2-2. Waik: Gavin Nishida 2-2; Joshua Ward 2b. Baldwin 8, Leilehua 2 W—Kade Fujioka. L—Bryden Takayama. Leading hitters—Bald: Kuhio Aloy 3-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Kaden Anderson 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Christian Dominno 2-3, 4 RBIs. Lei: Takayama 2-3; Keola Hanoa 2-2; Pono Arindain 2b. Kamehameha 4, Kamehameha-Maui 1 W—Greyson Osbun. L—Noah Pacheco. S— Logan Sanchez. Leading hitters—KS: Elijah Ickes 2-3; Cody Branco 2b, 2 runs. KSM: Shiloh Gilliland 2-3. Consolation semifinals At Moanalua Moanalua 10, Kailua 6 Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II Championships Quarterfinals Wednesday At Radford Waipahu 4, Konawaena 0 W—Phoenix Torres. L—Trez Uemoto. Leading hitter—Waip: Kadence Barcenilla 3b. Damien 7, Molokai 2 At Pearl City Waianae 5, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1 W—Chaseten Rice. L—Dylan Hanson. Leading hitters—Wain: Joeziah Clifton 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Kyson Rosa 2-3, 2b; Rice 2-4; Rico Gazelle 3 RBIs. KSH: Shiloh Santos 2-3. At Kaiser Kauai 5, Kahuku 4 W—Tayden Beadle. L—Fa‘a Elkington. Leading hitters—Kauai: Joshua Rego 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Radon Sebastian 2-3, 2 runs; Aukai Arruda 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Racen Pegeder 3b. Kah: Oakland Hanohano 2-3; Kaulana Judd-Au HR, 2 runs; Gemini Vendiola HR. MLB CALENDAR June 24-25 — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London. July 9-11 — Amateur draft, Seattle July 11 — All-Star Game, Seattle. July 23 — Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y. July 31 — Last day during the season to trade a player. Aug. 1 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility. Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa. Oct. 1 — Regular season ends. November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series. November TBA — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 10th day after World Series November/December TBA — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. GOLF ILH Championship At Pearl Country Club Wednesday Boys Dane Watanabe, ‘Iolani 69-75—144 Yoyo Xia, Hawaii Baptist 74-74—148 Justin Todd, Punahou 72-76—148 Tyler Tamayori, St. Louis 74-77—151 Bryce Toledo-Lue, Punahou 75-78—153 Reyn Aoki, Mid-Pacific 79-77—156 Anthony Uehara, Punahou 74-83—157 Kaito Hirokawa, Punahou 77-80—157 Phoenix Nguyen, Punahou 80-77—157 Xyrus Senining, Maryknoll 80-78—158 Noah Camacho, HBA 80-78—158 Girls Jasmine Wong, ‘Iolani 75-68—143 Raya Nakao, Punahou 71-75—146 Jacey Kage, Hawaii Baptist 71-75—146 Maddy Takai, Punahou 76-76—152 Nicole Ikeda, Punahou 76-77—153 Kristen Hall, Kamehameha 75-82—157 Madison Kuratani, Punahou 76-81—157 Sydney Fuke, Punahou 77-82—159 Mira Kubo, Punahou 78-82—160 SOFTBALL DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championships At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium Wednesday Quarterfinals Waianae 15, Baldwin 2 W—Jerzie Liana. L—Lauren Otsubo. Leading hitters—Wain: Liana 3-4, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Teizsha Kaopuiki 2-4; Braiesey Rosa 2-5, HR, 3 RBIs; Jerrell Oriana Mailo 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kehau Tambaoan-Kaeo 2-5, HR, 2 RBIs; Alize Tangaro-Smith 2 RBIs; Charlee Rose Stevens 2-5, 3b, 2 runs; Camryn Hensley 3 runs. Bald: Makanani Sonognini 2-2, 2 2 2bs; Kekia Kaaa-Saltiban 2 RBIs. ‘Iolani 16, Waiakea 3, 5 inn. W—Molly Dyer. L—Kaitlyn Miura. Leading hitters—Iol: Milla Fukuda 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lehua Acoba 2b, 2 RBIs; Kennadie Tsue 2 runs; Mia Carbonell 2 RBIs; Mehana Goo 2 runs; Hunter Salausa-Galletes 2 RBIs; Julia Mizo 3 runs; Keely Kai 2 runs. Kamehameha 11, Mililani 4 W—Makayla Pagampao. L—Kiani-Taylor Soller. Leading hitters—KS: Nevaeh Telles 2-4, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Daylee Mua Williams 2-4, 2b; Kezia Lucas HR, 4 RBIs; Jewels Hanawahine 2-4, 2 runs; Miquela Leopoldo 2-4, 2b; Mariah Antoque 2b. Mil: Kaui Garcia 2-3, 2b; Amber Aniya HR, 3 RBIs; Taryn Hirano 2b. Campbell 4, Kapolei 3 W—Taryn Irimata. L—Kandi Malama-Ahlo. Leading hitters—Camp: Quinn Waiki 2-4, 2b. Kap: Maka Flores HR; Malama-Ahlo 3-3, HR; Chenoa Cainglit HR. Consolation semifinals Kaiser 13, Maui 10, 4 inn. DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championships At McKinley Wednesday Quarterfinals Kamehameha-Hawaii 3, Aiea 2 W—Emily Hora. L—Taja Souza. Leading hitters—KSH: Kahiwaleinaniokealoha Ili 2-3, 2b; Rhian Ogawa 2-3. Aiea: Nylove Peneueta 2-2, 2b; Montana Cababag 2b. Pac-Five 10, Kapaa 9 W—Elyse Yoshioka. L—Sienna Yamashita. Leading hitters—P5: Kaiya Tom 3-4, 2b, 4 RBIs; Milan Ah Yat 2 runs; Chloe Horikawa 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kylie Oshita 2 runs. Kapaa: Yamashita 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Rhea Furtado 2-4; Kailee Gorospe 2-3, HR, 2 runs; Makena Kupihea HR, 3 RBIs; Jaysie-Jean Rivera 2-4. 3b. Waimea 15, Radford 4, inn. W—Taelor Camelo. L—Kyralee Cordeiro. Leading hitters—Waim: Sianni Sakai 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ryleah Torres 3-4, 3 runs; Kaelyn Banquel HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kamaile Valente 2 runs; Alla Lazaro 2b, 3 RBIs; Leici-Mae. Camara 2-2. Rad: Audrey Hoffman 2 RBIs; Cordeiro 2b. Nanakuli 14, Honokaa 3, 5 inn. Consolation semifinals Kohala 11, Waialua 7 BIG WEST STANDINGS Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L CS Fullerton 17 4 .810 — 30 16 Long Beach St. 15 6 .714 2 25 21 CSUN 13 8 .619 4 22 22 Hawaii 12 9 .571 5 29 18 UC Davis 12 9 .571 5 26 17 UCSB 12 9 .571 5 25 17 Cal Poly 8 13 .381 9 15 21 UC San Diego 8 13 .381 9 18 28 UC Riverside 6 15 .286 11 20 27 CSU Bakersfield 2 19 .095 15 7 37 Friday through Saturday/Sunday series Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara CSUN at UC San Diego Long Beach State at CSU Bakersfield Cal Poly at UC Davis Makua Alii Wednesday Aikane 19, Hawaiians 3 Makules 16, Yankees 15 Lokahi 11, Na Kahuna 4 Golden Eagles 8, Waipio 5 Hui Ohana 11, Firehouse 10 Ho’o Ikaika 18, Sons Of Hawaii 6 Kupua Kane 22, Na Pueo 16 Fat Katz 22, Action 14 Bad Company 17, Islanders 16 Sportsmen 20, Zen 12 P.H. 