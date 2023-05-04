Scoreboard – May 4, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships: Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium: Mililani vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Campbell vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: Hilo vs. Kamehameha-

Maui, 3:30 p.m. at Moanalua; Waiakea vs. Leilehua, 3:30 p.m. at Kaiser. Consolation semifinals: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II Championships: Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium: Kauai vs. Waianae, 10 p.m.; Damien vs. Waipahu, 1 p.m.

Consolation semifinals at Radford: Molokai vs. Konawaena, noon; Kahuku vs.

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I

Championships: Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: ‘Iolani vs.

Campbell, 4:30 p.m.; Waianae vs.

Kamehameha, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Waiakea vs. Kapolei, noon; Baldwin vs. Mililani, 2 p.m. Consolation semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium: Leilehua vs. Hilo, 9:15 a.m.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championships: Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: Pac-Five vs. Nanakuli, 11:30 a.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Waimea, 2 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kapaa vs. Honokaa, 4 p.m.; Aiea vs. Radford, 6 p.m. Consolation semifinals at McKinley: Lanai vs. Damien, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

HMSA/HHSAA Championships: Day 1, at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: ILH tie-breaker, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II/III boys: Tournament, Final, Hanalani at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships. At Les Murakami Stadium: Final, Mililani/Baldwin winner vs. Campbell/Kamehameha winner,

7 p.m. Third place, Mililani/Baldwin loser vs. Campbell/Kamehameha loser, 1 p.m. Fifth place, Waiakea/Leilehua winner vs. Hilo/Kamehameha-Maui winner, 4 p.m. at Kaiser. Consolation, Saint Louis/‘Iolani winner at Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II Championships. At Les Murakami Stadium: Final, Kauai/Waianae winner vs. Damien/Waipahu winner, 4 p.m. Third place, Kauai/Waianae loser vs. Damien/Waipahu loser, 10 a.m. Consolation at Radford, Kahuku/Kamehameha winner vs. Molokai/Konawaena winner, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I

Championships. Final, Waianae/

Kamehameha winner vs. ‘Iolani/Campbell winner, 7 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. At McKinley: Third place, Waianae/

Kamehameha loser vs. ‘Iolani/Campbell loser, 5 p.m. Fifth place, Baldwin/Mililani winner vs. Waiakea/Kapolei winner, 1 p.m. Consolation, Leilehua/Hilo winner vs. Kaiser, 11 a.m.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II

Championships. At Rainbow Wahine

Softball Stadium: Final, Pac-Five/Nanakuli winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii/Waimea winner, 4:30 p.m. Fifth place, Kapaa/

Honokaa winner vs. Aiea/Radford winner, 2:15 p.m. Consolation, Kohala vs. Lanai/Damien winner, noon. At McKinley: Third place, Pac-Five/Nanakuli loser vs.

Kamehameha-Hawaii/Waimea loser, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

HMSA/HHSAA Championships: Day 2, at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

Island Movers/HHSAA Championships: field events at 9 a.m; running events at 3:30 p.m. Meet at War Memorial Stadium, Maui.

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I

Championships

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Campbell 2, Hilo 1

W—Hunter Lindsey. L—Dylan Villanueva.

Leading hitters–Camp: Kayne Carlos 2b. Hilo: Journey Leialoha 2-2; KJ Marzo 2-3.

Mililani 2, Waiakea, 1

W—Kayden Suma. L—Loren Iwata.

Leading hitters—Mil: Logan Faildo 2-2. Waik: Gavin Nishida 2-2; Joshua Ward 2b.

Baldwin 8, Leilehua 2

W—Kade Fujioka. L—Bryden Takayama.

Leading hitters—Bald: Kuhio Aloy 3-3,

2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Kaden Anderson 2-3, 2b,

2 runs; Christian Dominno 2-3, 4 RBIs. Lei: Takayama 2-3; Keola Hanoa 2-2; Pono Arindain 2b.

Kamehameha 4, Kamehameha-Maui 1

W—Greyson Osbun. L—Noah Pacheco.

S— Logan Sanchez.

Leading hitters—KS: Elijah Ickes 2-3; Cody Branco 2b, 2 runs. KSM: Shiloh

Gilliland 2-3.

Consolation semifinals

At Moanalua

Moanalua 10, Kailua 6

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II

Championships

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

At Radford

Waipahu 4, Konawaena 0

W­—Phoenix Torres. L—Trez Uemoto.

Leading hitter—Waip: Kadence Barcenilla 3b.

Damien 7, Molokai 2

At Pearl City

Waianae 5, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1

W—Chaseten Rice. L—Dylan Hanson.

Leading hitters—Wain: Joeziah Clifton 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Kyson Rosa 2-3, 2b; Rice 2-4; Rico Gazelle 3 RBIs. KSH: Shiloh Santos 2-3.

At Kaiser

Kauai 5, Kahuku 4

W—Tayden Beadle. L—Fa‘a Elkington.

Leading hitters—Kauai: Joshua Rego 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Radon Sebastian 2-3,

2 runs; Aukai Arruda 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs;

Racen Pegeder 3b. Kah: Oakland

Hanohano 2-3; Kaulana Judd-Au HR,

2 runs; Gemini Vendiola HR.

MLB CALENDAR

June 24-25 — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.

July 9-11 — Amateur draft, Seattle

July 11 — All-Star Game, Seattle.

July 23 — Hall of Fame induction

ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 — Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 1 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have

exhausted college eligibility.

Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.

November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 10th day after World Series

November/December TBA — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to

unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

GOLF

ILH

Championship

At Pearl Country Club

Wednesday

Boys

Dane Watanabe, ‘Iolani 69-75—144

Yoyo Xia, Hawaii Baptist 74-74—148

Justin Todd, Punahou 72-76—148

Tyler Tamayori, St. Louis 74-77—151

Bryce Toledo-Lue, Punahou 75-78—153

Reyn Aoki, Mid-Pacific 79-77—156

Anthony Uehara, Punahou 74-83—157

Kaito Hirokawa, Punahou 77-80—157

Phoenix Nguyen, Punahou 80-77—157

Xyrus Senining, Maryknoll 80-78—158

Noah Camacho, HBA 80-78—158

Girls

Jasmine Wong, ‘Iolani 75-68—143

Raya Nakao, Punahou 71-75—146

Jacey Kage, Hawaii Baptist 71-75—146

Maddy Takai, Punahou 76-76—152

Nicole Ikeda, Punahou 76-77—153

Kristen Hall, Kamehameha 75-82—157

Madison Kuratani, Punahou 76-81—157

Sydney Fuke, Punahou 77-82—159

Mira Kubo, Punahou 78-82—160

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championships

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

Waianae 15, Baldwin 2

W—Jerzie Liana. L—Lauren Otsubo.

Leading hitters—Wain: Liana 3-4, HR,

3 runs, 4 RBIs; Teizsha Kaopuiki 2-4; Braiesey Rosa 2-5, HR, 3 RBIs; Jerrell

Oriana Mailo 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs;

Kehau Tambaoan-Kaeo 2-5, HR, 2 RBIs; Alize Tangaro-Smith 2 RBIs; Charlee Rose Stevens 2-5, 3b, 2 runs; Camryn Hensley

3 runs. Bald: Makanani Sonognini 2-2,

2 2 2bs; Kekia Kaaa-Saltiban 2 RBIs.

‘Iolani 16, Waiakea 3, 5 inn.

W—Molly Dyer. L—Kaitlyn Miura.

Leading hitters—Iol: Milla Fukuda 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lehua Acoba 2b, 2 RBIs;

Kennadie Tsue 2 runs; Mia Carbonell

2 RBIs; Mehana Goo 2 runs; Hunter

Salausa-Galletes 2 RBIs; Julia Mizo 3 runs; Keely Kai 2 runs.

Kamehameha 11, Mililani 4

W—Makayla Pagampao. L—Kiani-Taylor Soller.

Leading hitters—KS: Nevaeh Telles 2-4, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Daylee Mua Williams 2-4, 2b; Kezia Lucas HR, 4 RBIs; Jewels Hanawahine 2-4, 2 runs; Miquela Leopoldo 2-4, 2b; Mariah Antoque 2b. Mil: Kaui

Garcia 2-3, 2b; Amber Aniya HR, 3 RBIs; Taryn Hirano 2b.

Campbell 4, Kapolei 3

W—Taryn Irimata. L—Kandi Malama-Ahlo.

Leading hitters—Camp: Quinn Waiki 2-4, 2b. Kap: Maka Flores HR; Malama-Ahlo 3-3, HR; Chenoa Cainglit HR.

Consolation semifinals

Kaiser 13, Maui 10, 4 inn.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championships

At McKinley

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

Kamehameha-Hawaii 3, Aiea 2

W—Emily Hora. L—Taja Souza.

Leading hitters—KSH: Kahiwaleinaniokealoha Ili 2-3, 2b; Rhian Ogawa 2-3. Aiea:

Nylove Peneueta 2-2, 2b; Montana Cababag 2b.

Pac-Five 10, Kapaa 9

W—Elyse Yoshioka. L—Sienna Yamashita.

Leading hitters—P5: Kaiya Tom 3-4, 2b, 4 RBIs; Milan Ah Yat 2 runs; Chloe Horikawa 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kylie Oshita 2 runs. Kapaa: Yamashita 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Rhea Furtado 2-4; Kailee Gorospe 2-3, HR, 2 runs; Makena Kupihea HR, 3 RBIs; Jaysie-Jean Rivera 2-4. 3b.

Waimea 15, Radford 4, inn.

W—Taelor Camelo. L—Kyralee Cordeiro.

Leading hitters—Waim: Sianni Sakai 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ryleah Torres 3-4,

3 runs; Kaelyn Banquel HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kamaile Valente 2 runs; Alla Lazaro 2b,

3 RBIs; Leici-Mae. Camara 2-2. Rad:

Audrey Hoffman 2 RBIs; Cordeiro 2b.

Nanakuli 14, Honokaa 3, 5 inn.

Consolation semifinals

Kohala 11, Waialua 7

BIG WEST STANDINGS

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

CS Fullerton 17 4 .810 — 30 16

Long Beach St. 15 6 .714 2 25 21 CSUN 13 8 .619 4 22 22 Hawaii 12 9 .571 5 29 18 UC Davis 12 9 .571 5 26 17 UCSB 12 9 .571 5 25 17 Cal Poly 8 13 .381 9 15 21 UC San Diego 8 13 .381 9 18 28 UC Riverside 6 15 .286 11 20 27 CSU Bakersfield 2 19 .095 15 7 37

Friday through Saturday/Sunday series

Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara

CSUN at UC San Diego

Long Beach State at CSU Bakersfield

Cal Poly at UC Davis

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Aikane 19, Hawaiians 3

Makules 16, Yankees 15

Lokahi 11, Na Kahuna 4

Golden Eagles 8, Waipio 5

Hui Ohana 11, Firehouse 10

Ho’o Ikaika 18, Sons Of Hawaii 6

Kupua Kane 22, Na Pueo 16

Fat Katz 22, Action 14

Bad Company 17, Islanders 16

Sportsmen 20, Zen 12

P.H. Shipyard 14, Go Deep 4