comscore ‘Unicorn’ UH setter Jakob Thelle named the National Player of the Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Unicorn’ UH setter Jakob Thelle named the National Player of the Year

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM Jakob Thelle flashes a shaka after a practice.

    Jakob Thelle flashes a shaka after a practice.

  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM Jakob Thelle set the ball during a practice at EagleBank Arena on the George Mason University campus in Fairfax, Va., on Wednesday.

    Jakob Thelle set the ball during a practice at EagleBank Arena on the George Mason University campus in Fairfax, Va., on Wednesday.

Each move sets up the next. Whether surveying a volleyball court or a chess board, Jakob Thelle’s objective is to stay a step ahead of his opponent. Read more

