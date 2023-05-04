Waves inundate Hawaii as ’Bows hold out pitchers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pepperdine amassed 13 hits in running away to Wednesday’s 11-4 baseball victory over Hawaii at Eddy D. Field Stadium in Malibu, Calif.

Playing their fifth game in six days, the Waves jumped to leads of 4-0, 6-1 and, after scoring four with two outs in the fifth, 10-1.

Jared Quandt’s two-run double was the highlight of the Rainbow Warriors’ three-run sixth to close to 10-4. But Matt Wong grounded out to third for the inning’s third out, and the ’Bows would not score again in this nonconference matchup.

With a key Big West series beginning Friday at UC Irvine, UH coach Rich Hill opted to hold out pitchers Harry Gustin, Randy Abshier, Harrison Bodendorf, Alex Giroux, Tyler Dyball and Connor Harrison. “When you get to this Wednesday game, and we’re saving all our bullets for the weekend, it’s all about options,” Hill said.

The ’Bows turned to freshman right-hander Matthew Flores, who was making his first UH start. Flores, whose only previous appearance was on March 12 against UConn, developed into one of the hardest-throwing ’Bows through bullpen sessions and scrimmages.

But Flores exited after getting only one out in the first inning, yielding Ryan Johnson’s solo homer, allowing a run to score on a wild pitch, and then relinquishing Jack Basseer’s two-run double.

“It was not his day,” Hill said of Flores.

Dalton Renne struck out Connor Bradshaw to prevent further damage in the opening frame.

Cameron Hagan, the fifth of six UH hurlers, pitched two scoreless innings. “I thought he did great,” Hill said of Hagan, who entered with a 10.12 ERA. “That was awesome to see out of Cam.”

Ben Zeigler-Namoa, who began the season as a two-way player, has been used as a left fielder and first baseman the past month. Pitching for the first time since March 2, the left-handed Zeigler-Namoa entered in the seventh to get the two-on, two-out strikeout.

“He came in and got a big out,” Hill said. “We got him out of the ’pen to face that lefty (Charles Masino), and he got a big punchout in the seventh. That was really good to see.”

Overall, the ’Bows struggled against a Pepperdine lineup in which every starter reached base.

Johnson led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Catcher Quint Landis had a double, a single and three walks in five plate appearances. The Waves drew nine walks and were hit by pitches twice.

Nick Bonn was credited with the victory despite allowing six hits and four runs in 42⁄3 innings. A pair of Jacks —Jack Chester and Jack Baird — combined to pitch the final 31⁄3 scoreless innings.

The ’Bows, who fell to 21-16, are 2-3 on this 14-day road trip that concludes with the weekend series against UCI. To fill the break after last weekend’s series against UC Riverside, Hill called one of his former assistant coaches. Pepperdine head coach Rick Hirtensteiner agreed to squeeze UH into the schedule.

Despite the outcome, Hill said, “to be able to play a (midweek) game is much better than practicing. Game reps are always a good thing.”