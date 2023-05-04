comscore Waves inundate Hawaii as ’Bows hold out pitchers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waves inundate Hawaii as 'Bows hold out pitchers

  By Star-Advertiser Staff
  Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.

Pepperdine amassed 13 hits in running away to Wednesday’s 11-4 baseball victory over Hawaii at Eddy D. Field Stadium in Malibu, Calif. Read more

