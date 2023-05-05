comscore Letter: Build more pickleball courts to reflect demand | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Build more pickleball courts to reflect demand

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding the May 2 wire article, “Pickleball fever spreading fast across U.S.”: Honolulu and most of the Hawaiian islands have a huge shortage of pickleball courts! Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Top execs get paid more, but all others bear brunt

Scroll Up