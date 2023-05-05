Letter: Build more pickleball courts to reflect demand

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the May 2 wire article, “Pickleball fever spreading fast across U.S.”: Honolulu and most of the Hawaiian islands have a huge shortage of pickleball courts! Read more

Convert courts in high schools; convert tennis courts to pickleball courts. Or build new ones at Ala Moana Park, as soon as possible. The last line in the article about lady who wants to play pickleball in all 50 states has her saying, “We know Alaska and Hawaii will be harder.” She meant the long distance, but when she gets to Hawaii some day, she will not be able to get on a pickleball court due to a huge shortage of courts compared to the amount of players.

Tom Sebas

Ala Moana

