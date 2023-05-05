Letter: Let parks’ managers decide usage of courts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dozens of North Shore residents — keiki and adult — participate in the nonprofit U.S. Tennis Association classes at Waialua District Park.

These classes use two courts per week for 5% of the courts’ open hours, putting more people onto the courts in that time than would otherwise be possible.

The city Parks Department, attempting to address user conflicts on the tennis courts at other parks, has proposed abolishing tennis instruction at all parks with fewer than eight courts.

As our park has only four courts, this would destroy the thriving tennis community that has grown up around USTA classes in Waialua. And the kind of problems the department wants to fix aren’t even happening at our park!

Under the current rules, individual park directors have the final say on whether or not to allow classes on their courts. This is a sensible approach, which shouldn’t be changed.

David Thompson

Waialua

