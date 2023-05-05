Editorial | Letters Letter: So far, so good for new leader of Philippines Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was received warmly by President Joe Biden on his visit to Washington. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was received warmly by President Joe Biden on his visit to Washington. By contrast, his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, preferred to cultivate relations with China. Marcos also vowed to respect freedom of the press, unlike his father, who closed opposition newspapers after declaring martial law. So far, so good. Carl H. Zimmerman Salt Lake EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Top execs get paid more, but all others bear brunt