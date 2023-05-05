Letter: So far, so good for new leader of Philippines

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was received warmly by President Joe Biden on his visit to Washington. Read more

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was received warmly by President Joe Biden on his visit to Washington. By contrast, his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, preferred to cultivate relations with China.

Marcos also vowed to respect freedom of the press, unlike his father, who closed opposition newspapers after declaring martial law.

So far, so good.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter