Letter: Unions, ditch HMSA for layoffs amid exec raises

We members of HSTA hereby vote to raise our salaries.

Oh wait, that was HMSA (“HMSA execs saw big pandemic raises,” April 30, Star-Advertiser).

This, at the same time HMSA fires or outsources nearly 200 workers. Board members who were unpaid before, voted themselves to get salaries besides the fat checks they get as executives of other Hawaii companies.

Totally unfair and unethical. I suggest Hawaii unions and organizations fire them and move to another health insurer.

Antonio Geraldo Pizarro

Kailua

