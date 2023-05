Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Ready Keiki initiative to create preschool access for all 3- and 4-year-old children by 2032 will create job openings for hundreds of additional preschool teachers in the near future. To serve that need, Kamehameha Schools and Chaminade University have partnered to offer 150 scholarships for Chaminade’s online bachelor’s degree program over the next three academic years.

The Mu‘o Scholarships cover full tuition, with funding from Kamehameha Schools, and prioritize early childhood education applicants and prospective students of Hawaiian ancestry. Priority deadline to apply for the first 50 slots is June 1: see chaminade.edu/go/teachkeiki.