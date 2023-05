Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Learning losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been deep; as much as possible must be done to help students recover. Now’s the time for students who’ve fallen behind to invest time and effort in summer programs offered by the state Department of Education and others.

Among those with summer learning: HawaiiKidsCan’s Hawaii Tutoring program is now accepting early registration for its summer cohort, with sessions tentatively scheduled for June 5-July 21, and courses focused on math and literacy learning acceleration. See hawaiitutoring.org for more information.