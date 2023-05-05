comscore A&B’s leased occupancy strong, net income falls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

A&B’s leased occupancy strong, net income falls

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc., the state’s second- largest retail property owner, continues to achieve solid results from its commercial real estate portfolio and finished the first quarter with 93.9% total leased occupancy. Read more

