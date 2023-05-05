Entrepreneurs Sandbox gets new partner

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The management of the Sandbox transitioned Monday to Hub Coworking Hawaii, a provider of flexible workspace solutions for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Hawaii.

The Entrepreneurs Sandbox was opened by HTDC in 2019 to provide a collaborative workspace and support system for local entrepreneurs and startups. Since its inception it has supported entrepreneur and innovation events, including demo days, hackathons, accelerator activities and education and meet-up opportunities, and has become a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in Hawaii.

The selection of Hub Coworking Hawaii as the new partner to manage the Entrepreneurs Sandbox is part of HTDC’s effort to revitalize the space and expand its services. Hub Coworking Hawaii will bring its expertise in coworking and community building to the Entrepreneurs Sandbox, providing a fresh perspective and new resources to local entrepreneurs.

The transition to Hub Coworking Hawaii management of the Entrepreneurs Sandbox is expected to take place in the coming weeks.