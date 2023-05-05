Hawaii News Entrepreneurs Sandbox gets new partner By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Technology Development Corp. has selected a new partner to manage the Entrepreneurs Sandbox, a coworking and collaboration space in Kakaako. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Technology Development Corp. has selected a new partner to manage the Entrepreneurs Sandbox, a coworking and collaboration space in Kakaako. The management of the Sandbox transitioned Monday to Hub Coworking Hawaii, a provider of flexible workspace solutions for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Hawaii. The Entrepreneurs Sandbox was opened by HTDC in 2019 to provide a collaborative workspace and support system for local entrepreneurs and startups. Since its inception it has supported entrepreneur and innovation events, including demo days, hackathons, accelerator activities and education and meet-up opportunities, and has become a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in Hawaii. The selection of Hub Coworking Hawaii as the new partner to manage the Entrepreneurs Sandbox is part of HTDC’s effort to revitalize the space and expand its services. Hub Coworking Hawaii will bring its expertise in coworking and community building to the Entrepreneurs Sandbox, providing a fresh perspective and new resources to local entrepreneurs. The transition to Hub Coworking Hawaii management of the Entrepreneurs Sandbox is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Previous Story On the Move: Dennis Ducatt and Brandon Kurisu