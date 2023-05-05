comscore Kokua Line: Where is drive-thru recycling? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Where is drive-thru recycling?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

Question: Have the green trailers replaced the drive-thru, drop-off events? I haven’t heard of one of those in a while, and I liked that they would unload my car because I have quite a bit of stuff to get rid of. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Dennis Ducatt and Brandon Kurisu

Scroll Up