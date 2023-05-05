comscore Matson earnings plunge amid weakened demand | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Matson earnings plunge amid weakened demand

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Matson Inc. performed better in the first quarter than it projected two weeks ago but still saw its earnings plunge 90% primarily due to lower average freight rates and volume from its China operations. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Dennis Ducatt and Brandon Kurisu

Scroll Up