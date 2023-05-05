Rearview Mirror: Neighborhoods’ character produced nicknames
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
12:04 a.m.
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
Arthur Emerson suggested the city’s incinerator, above, in the Kewalo- Kakaako area be called Swillauea, rhyming with Kilauea. It could be disguised as a volcano and used as a tourist destination, he joked in 1930.
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
Bingham Tract was named after Hiram Bingham, pictured above with wife Sybil. The couple led the first group of missionaries to Hawaii.