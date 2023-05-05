comscore Rearview Mirror: Neighborhoods’ character produced nicknames | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Neighborhoods’ character produced nicknames

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES Arthur Emerson suggested the city’s incinerator, above, in the Kewalo- Kakaako area be called Swillauea, rhyming with Kilauea. It could be disguised as a volcano and used as a tourist destination, he joked in 1930.

    Arthur Emerson suggested the city’s incinerator, above, in the Kewalo- Kakaako area be called Swillauea, rhyming with Kilauea. It could be disguised as a volcano and used as a tourist destination, he joked in 1930.

  • HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES Bingham Tract was named after Hiram Bingham, pictured above with wife Sybil. The couple led the first group of missionaries to Hawaii.

    Bingham Tract was named after Hiram Bingham, pictured above with wife Sybil. The couple led the first group of missionaries to Hawaii.

Jeffrey Young asked, “Can you find out where ‘Chinese Hollywood’ is and how it got its nickname? Read more

