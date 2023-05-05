Utility’s renewable generation hit 60.2% in 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative’s 60.2% renewable generation once again led the state in 2022, but the output was below the number it generated in 2021. Read more

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative’s 60.2% renewable generation once again led the state in 2022, but the output was below the number it generated in 2021.

The 60.2% for 2022 was reported to the state Public Utilities Commission in KIUC’s annual renewable portfolio standards filing. The 2022 RPS figure was below the 69.5% reported in 2021.

“KIUC generated virtually the same amount of renewable power in 2022 as it did in 2021,” KIUC Chief of Operations Brad Rockwell said in a statement. “However the combination of an increase in electricity demand combined with a change in state law which requires a new formula to calculate RPS (renewable portfolio standards) caused the percentage of renewables to decrease.”

The RPS formula was changed pursuant to Act 240, which was signed into law in July. The RPS calculation previously reflected the renewable percentage of electricity sold. Under the new formula, RPS is calculated as a percentage of electricity generated.

“We continue to seek new ways to maximize the use of renewables and are working toward a new goal, set by our Board of Directors in January, to reach 100% renewable by 2033,” KIUC President and CEO David Bissell said in a statement.

Bissell said KIUC’s strategic goal accelerates by more than a decade the state’s timeline of reaching 100% renewable by 2045.

Solar contributed 39.8% of KIUC’s generation in 2022, with about one-third of the solar production coming from members’ rooftop systems. Other renewables contributing in 2022 were hydro (10.7%) and biomass (9.8%).

KIUC’s next large renewable project expected to come online is the West Kauai Energy Project. The project pairs solar-plus-storage with pumped storage hydro and is expected to meet roughly 25% of Kauai’s energy needs. Once operational, WKEP will bring KIUC to more than 80% renewable.

“In addition to leading the state in renewables, we are proud to have recorded the lowest rates for all the islands for the past 12 months,” Bissell said. “Our high percentage of renewables has contributed significantly to the lowering and stabilization of our rates.”