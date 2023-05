Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii baseball team will have fresh arms for the final leg of this eight-game, 14-day road trip.

After holding out six key hurlers from Wednesday’s nonconference game, the Rainbow Warriors will have a fully loaded pitching staff for the three-game series against UC Irvine that begins today at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark.

Left-handers Harry Gustin and Randy Abshier are set to start the first two games. Harrison Bodendorf and Alex Giroux are available to relieve in the first two games and are considerations to come back to start on Sunday.

“They’re fresh and healthy,” UH head coach Rich Hill said of the pitching sextet. “That’s why we held them out of Wednesday’s game (against Pepperdine). That’s a week off. A lot of training. A lot of rest and recovery there. All our guys are ready to go.”

The Anteaters, 28-13 overall and 10-8 in the Big West, are a challenging opponent for the ’Bows. Two years ago, the Anteaters were considered one of the top offensive teams in the West with a .400 on-base percentage. This season, they are even better at .417.

“This is the most offensive Irvine team I’ve ever seen,” said Hill, who has been a head coach for 36 years. “Usually they’re just pitching rich, defense everywhere, very opportunistic, kind of small ball on offense. This is different. They can really hit and score runs.”

Against Big West opponents, the Anteaters are hitting .306 and averaging 7.5 runs per game. The Anteaters have beaten Michigan, USC twice, swept three from Arizona State, and clobbered UCLA 12-4 and 12-3. They have won six in a row.

“It’s a deeper lineup than we’ve had here,” UCI coach Ben Orloff said. “It starts with strike-zone management. We’ve done a good job of hitting with two strikes. … From that comes hits and walks. It’s a deep lineup that’s hard to navigate. There’s not just two or three guys.”

Freshman first baseman Anthony Martinez has been the Big West’s most productive newcomer.

Martinez is hitting .401 with eight homers and a 3-to-2 ratio of walks/HBPs to strikeouts. As a De La Salle High (Concord, Calif.) senior last year, Martinez had 20 walks against two strikeouts.

“He hit over .400 in the fall,” Orloff said of Martinez’s first semester at UCI. “When the season came along, he started to hit for more power. He’s our best guy. He’s what his numbers say he is. He can really, really hit. There’s power. He can hit right(-handers), he can hit left, he can hit velocity, he can hit offspeed.”

Third baseman Jo Oyama, who grew up in Okinawa and played at Merced (junior) College the previous three seasons, provides speed (12 of 15 on steals) and feisty at-bats. “Jo has been a real catalyst for us,” Orloff said. “You don’t think he has the tools he does when you look at his stature (5-7, 170 pounds). He can run. He’s got power. All he cares about is winning.”

The Anteaters have had to readjust pitching roles. Right-hander Finnegan Wall, who made five appearances as a freshman last year, will make his second Friday start. Wall earned the promotion with successful relief work. Wall, who is 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, is touching 91 mph while finding the zone with secondary pitches.

Michael Stanford, who replaced ailing Danny Suarez last week, is slated to start on Saturday.

UCI will find a spot for Nick Pinto, a left-hander who made 15 Friday starts last season. Orloff said Pinto’s “calling card” — a high spin-rate curveball — has not generated enough effectiveness to complement his fastball. “We’re trying to figure out a way for him to be better,” Orloff said, “and get him into roles and situations that might lead into that success, as well.”