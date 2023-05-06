Editorial | Letters Letter: Politicos’ pay raises only add to Third World look Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I read that Hawaii’s government is being run like a Third World country. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I read that Hawaii’s government is being run like a Third World country. At first I felt it was a insult, but all this corruption in the city and state departments and two legislators being recently convicted of bribery and other names maybe coming out — and now, these City Council members want a $40,000 pay raise. And all while many of us are not even receiving what is owed to us in pay. These already pampered Council members, with their air-conditioning, koa wood furniture, free parking, catered meals. It should be more about sacrifice, not compensation. Next election year, those who don’t vote down this raise will need a second thought. Lloyd Yamashiro Ewa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Use summer to catch up on learning