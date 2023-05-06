Letter: Politicos’ pay raises only add to Third World look

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read that Hawaii’s government is being run like a Third World country. At first I felt it was a insult, but all this corruption in the city and state departments and two legislators being recently convicted of bribery and other names maybe coming out — and now, these City Council members want a $40,000 pay raise. And all while many of us are not even receiving what is owed to us in pay.

These already pampered Council members, with their air-conditioning, koa wood furniture, free parking, catered meals. It should be more about sacrifice, not compensation. Next election year, those who don’t vote down this raise will need a second thought.

Lloyd Yamashiro

Ewa

