Letter: Proposed property tax relief not adding up well

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I find it deceiving when the City Council touts how it will increase the homeowners’ exemption to address the ever-increasing property values. Read more

I find it deceiving when the City Council touts how it will increase the homeowners’ exemption to address the ever-increasing property values. Council Chairman Tommy Waters said: “The City Council is considering an increase to the standard $100,000 homeowners’ exemption to higher values like $110,000 to $130,000.”

Wow, big numbers — until you do the math. So, let’s say my exemption increases $10,000; sounds good so far. But now comes the math, 10 times $3.50 equals $35; that’s my real savings. My property taxes increased 20% for 2023, and the City Council is considering giving me back $35 next year — and even that’s a “maybe.”

Jack Lutey

Sunset Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter