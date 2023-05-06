2 Honolulu police officers justified in fatal shooting, Alm says
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:06 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020
Police officers congregate near the corner of Oko Street and Molo Street in Aikahi Gardens to investigate a shooting on Jan. 6, 2020.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree