comscore 2 Honolulu police officers justified in fatal shooting, Alm says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 Honolulu police officers justified in fatal shooting, Alm says

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 Police officers congregate near the corner of Oko Street and Molo Street in Aikahi Gardens to investigate a shooting on Jan. 6, 2020.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020

    Police officers congregate near the corner of Oko Street and Molo Street in Aikahi Gardens to investigate a shooting on Jan. 6, 2020.

Two Honolulu police officers were justified in a Kailua fatal shooting in 2020, the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has concluded. Read more

Previous Story
State budget attacked as Hawaii legislative session ends

Scroll Up