comscore Contractor error, poor Navy oversight cited in Red Hill spill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Contractor error, poor Navy oversight cited in Red Hill spill

  • By Sophie Cocke and Kevin Knodell scocke@staradvertiser.com kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Navy Adm. John Wade, leader of Joint Task Force Red Hill, spoke Friday during a visual presentation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam concerning the 2022 spill of aqueous film-forming foam concentrate at the Navy’s Red Hill facility.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Navy Adm. John Wade, leader of Joint Task Force Red Hill, spoke Friday during a visual presentation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam concerning the 2022 spill of aqueous film-forming foam concentrate at the Navy’s Red Hill facility.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Adm. Jeff Kilian spoke during Friday’s presentation discussing the findings of the aqueous film-forming foam concentrate spill that occurred in 2022 at the Navy’s Red Hill facility.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Adm. Jeff Kilian spoke during Friday’s presentation discussing the findings of the aqueous film-forming foam concentrate spill that occurred in 2022 at the Navy’s Red Hill facility.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Navy Adm. John Wade, right, and Adm. Jeff Killian took questions from the media during Friday’s news conference.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Navy Adm. John Wade, right, and Adm. Jeff Killian took questions from the media during Friday’s news conference.

The spill released toxic chemicals into the ground and prompted a major environmental cleanup operation involving soil excavation and testing for chemicals known as PFAS in the soil and groundwater. Read more

Previous Story
State budget attacked as Hawaii legislative session ends

Scroll Up