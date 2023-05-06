Contractor error, poor Navy oversight cited in Red Hill spill
By Sophie Cocke
and Kevin Knodell scocke@staradvertiser.com kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:19 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Navy Adm. John Wade, leader of Joint Task Force Red Hill, spoke Friday during a visual presentation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam concerning the 2022 spill of aqueous film-forming foam concentrate at the Navy’s Red Hill facility.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Adm. Jeff Kilian spoke during Friday’s presentation discussing the findings of the aqueous film-forming foam concentrate spill that occurred in 2022 at the Navy’s Red Hill facility.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Navy Adm. John Wade, right, and Adm. Jeff Killian took questions from the media during Friday’s news conference.