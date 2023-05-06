Hawaii credit unions offering scholarships

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aloha Pacific Federal Credit has extended the deadline for its annual Masami Oishi Memorial Scholarship program to May 26. Read more

Aloha Pacific Federal Credit has extended the deadline for its annual Masami Oishi Memorial Scholarship program to May 26. The credit union will award a total of $35,000 in scholarships to 16 students — $5,000 to the most outstanding applicant and $2,000 each to 15 other recipients.

The $5,000 scholarship will be the Wallace Y. Watanabe Excellence Award in memory of Aloha Pacific FCU’s former president and CEO, who retired in 2013 after 41 years of service. He died in September 2020.

Now in its 36th year, Aloha Pacific’s scholarship program assists members who are enrolled in full-time undergraduate, graduate or technical programs. Scholarships are based on financial need, academic achievement, community service and/or extracurricular activities.

To qualify for the Masami Oishi Memorial Scholarship program, applicants must:

>> Be an Aloha Pacific FCU primary member in good standing.

>> Be enrolled in an accredited college, university or technical school.

>> Attend on a full-time basis in the 2023-2024 school year.

For more information on the scholarship program and how to apply, go to alohapacific.com.

Hawaii Central sponsors nursing scholarship

Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union will sponsor a nursing scholarship at Chaminade University in the 2023-2024 school year.

The credit union’s chairman, Neil Shimogawa, alongside fellow board members and the executive management team, visited Chaminade University on Wednesday to present a $5,000 check to the university’s president, Lynn Babington.

“With our Harkness branch at the Queen’s Medical Center, we have become intimately and acutely aware of increasing needs in the healthcare professions,” Hawaii Central FCU President Drake Tanabe said in a statement. “The COVID-19 Pandemic was rough for our members at Queen’s, and the recent report by the Healthcare Association of Hawaii confirms what we have witnessed, firsthand.”

An HAH report released in November said the state’s need for health care professionals has grown 76% from 2,200 job openings in 2019 to 3,873 openings.

HEI declares dividend of 36 cents a share

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. declared Thursday a quarterly dividend of 36 cents a share that will be payable June 9 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 19.

The parent company of Hawaiian Electric and American Savings Bank will announce its first-quarter earnings results Tuesday.