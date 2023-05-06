comscore Hawaii’s Mantellato Dias tops Big West water polo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s Mantellato Dias tops Big West water polo

University of Hawaii center Bia Mantellato Dias picked up two of the Big West’s top women’s water polo awards on Friday when she was named the conference’s Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Read more

